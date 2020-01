About this show

Flamboyant, fearless and utterly amoral, Volpone, 'the old fox', robs men of their wealth, their wives and their wits. One of the most popular of Jonson's plays, this classic comedy savagely dissects a society governed by corruption and convention, and explores the nature of the 'self-made man'.

Inspired by Southern African Township Theatre,?a multi-skilled ensemble of?three?actors?performs to an enticing backdrop of jazz-fusion, delivered with Tangle's trademark dynamism.