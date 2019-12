About this show

Based on a true story, this tense drama tells of serial fraudster, George Love, who encounters a na?ve and vulnerable shop-girl, Adelaide Pinchin. Seduced by his charm and elaborate stories of a life she's never known, Adelaide agrees to run away with him in a secret tryst. What follows shocks them both as their plans begin to unravel in frightening and unpredictable ways. The story begins as a romantic drama but soon evolves into a riveting thriller with a startling climax.