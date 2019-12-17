About this show

There Will Be Cake brings together 4 of the best improvisers in the country to play with your ideas. Each evening will be a brilliant, one-off, never to be repeated, dazzling, hilarious, silly, exciting, dangerous, innovative show featuring real fire (candles). And there will be cake. Actual cake.

Bring your funniest Christmas stories and traditions and then watch as the cast turn them into hilarious characters and sketches - then there's cake! Christmas Cake sold out in 2018 so we advise booking early to avoid disappointment.