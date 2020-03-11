About this show

When a mysterious and fiercely contagious virus starts spreading among a major city's population, causing all infected victims to lose their sight, the government takes emergency action and isolates those affected in unprepared and inaccessible facilities. Imagining a London where people are driven to reveal the very brightest and darkest aspects of human nature, The White Plague follows five of the infected, left to survive in inhumane conditions. In the midst of increasing discrimination and exploitation, with basic needs and even communication between them becoming a struggle, a woman will attempt to lead them to freedom.

For this uniquely immersive production the audience is placed right at the heart of the action, experiencing the world of the quarantine facility through every sense but their sight. Sharing the