Oskar Matzerath, the son of a permissive bourgeois couple is born with a fully developed intellect. Outraged by the passivity of the German people regarding the unstoppable growth of Nazism, the decadence of his family, and the world around him, he decides he will take a stand against the adult world by refusing to grow up. On his third birthday, when given a tin drum he was promised at his birth, he decides to remain three years old for the next 18 years, using his drum as his means of protest.