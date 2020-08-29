Based on the picture book written and illustrated by Judith Kerr and adapted for the stage with songs and lyrics by David Wood. For the first time ever, this much-loved tale of a tiger is brought vividly to life on stage. The enduringly charming picture book, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year with a play packed with oodles of magic, sing a long songs and clumsy chaos. Expect to be surprised! Suitable for children aged 3+.
This event takes place at Utilita Live From The Drive-In, Northaw Road West, Northaw, Herts EN6 8AA London