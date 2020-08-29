About this show

Based on the picture book written and illustrated by Judith Kerr and adapted for the stage with songs and lyrics by David Wood. For the first time ever, this much-loved tale of a tiger is brought vividly to life on stage. The enduringly charming picture book, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year with a play packed with oodles of magic, sing a long songs and clumsy chaos. Expect to be surprised! Suitable for children aged 3+.

This event takes place at Utilita Live From The Drive-In, Northaw Road West, Northaw, Herts EN6 8AA London