About this show

"I like the internet. I like that way of talking to people. It's honest. It's a place where people are free to say anything they like. And most of what they say is about sex." Dani's on a mission She's 17, hates her parents, skives college and prefers to live her life in the chatrooms on-line. What she's looking for is someone who is honest and direct. What she finds is a man twice her age who thinks she's an 11-year-old boy.