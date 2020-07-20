About this show

Dubbed 'one of the UK's most hilarious podcasts' (Dazed), The Receipts Podcast has become a well trusted voice in modern conversations, offering refreshing and entertaining perspectives on being a millennial woman in the world today.

All proceeds from the show will be donated to charities aimed at helping the black community and supporting Black Lives Matter.