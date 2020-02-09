About this show

The LET Award, created by Les Enfants Terribles, offers an emerging theatre company the opportunity to take their exciting, risk-taking piece of theatre to The Pleasance for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2020. We are delighted once again to also offer the Greenwich Partnership Award, in collaboration with Greenwich Theatre, meaning there are two awards up for grabs! The Showcase features the shortlisted companies performing 10 minute extracts from their shows, with judging of the Awards taking place live