About this show

For the 6th year running, the prestigious International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella will be touring across the nation in search of the biggest vocal harmony talent in the UK. Experience the electric atmosphere of live a cappella as university groups converge in the biggest competition of the vocal calendar to showcase the culmination of this year's hard work. Be blown away by these top vocalists, celebrate their successes, and maybe even witness aca-history in the making.