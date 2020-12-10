About this show

Opened at the Fortune Theatre in London on 7 June 1951. Murder mystery. A game of romantic 'follow my leader' erupts into murder one weekend at The Hollow. When John Cristow refuses to divorce his wife to marry his ex love Veronica, she unwisely threatens that if she cannot have him, no one else shall. Within minutes, Cristow is dead. Nearly everyone had a motive, some the opportunity, but who actually did the deed has yet to be discovered.

A one night only, star-studded staged reading of one of Agatha Christie's greatest thrillers to support the Theatre Support Fund+ and Acting for Others.