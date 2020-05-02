About this show

The Great Race! celebrates that it's as important to take part, as it is to win. 2020 is the year of the Japanese Olympics and Paralympics, so celebrate and share with children a traditional, exciting and fun Japanese story on the theme of competition. Legend has it that the Jade Emperor asked twelve creatures to race to decide which years they will look after, depending on the order in which they finish. The story presents all sorts of problems for the creatures taking part, who range from a dragon, to a rat. They each travel in different ways depending on their physicality and nature. The children watching will be able to discover their birth creature and watch to see where their creature is placed and why. Performed by two Japanese actors, combining original music and Taiko drumming, traditional dance and puppetry, it tells how not only speed, but also kindness and courage help you cross the finishing line. In a year when achievement will be stressed, our aim is to share the importance of taking part, not simply winning.

Studio Theatre