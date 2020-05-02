About this show

The Gift - Smart, proud and optimistic, Souza waits longingly, impatiently, eagerly, waiting... and waiting... For what seems an eternity he walks a tightrope between passion and despair. Will it end in laughter? Or tears? The Gift is a show about love and loss, generosity and loneliness - a heart-warming tale in the great tradition of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin in which music and silence merge as passion and imagination take over. Virginia Davis's Symposium - Anthropolo-musicologist Virginia Davis will enlighten the audience about the science, the art, the power and the beauty of music. Miss Davis presents a variety of strange instruments, glass breaking opera and exotic fire, for a delirious symphonic experience. After working with the likes of Cirque Plume and Circus Ronaldo, with this show Rachel Ponsonby has created her own musical clown universe.