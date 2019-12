About this show

When Mr Green comes back from holiday to find Mr White in his house it's the start of a brrrrilliant series of adventures as Mr White covers the whole house in snow and Mr Green does everything he can to get him outside to the garden. Meanwhile it's getting warmer and Mr White might just be starting to melt... Come and play with our snow, make a giant snowman and join in with a massive snowball fight!! Age 2-7

