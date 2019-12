About this show

Loving your children, spouse and ageing parents (in that order, please don't tell my mother) is very hard work, very intense and, a lot of the time, it sucks. But who wants to live without love? Highly anticipated debut from host of BBC Radio 4's Comedy of the Week podcast. As seen on QI (BBC Two), Have I Got News for You (BBC One) and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave), and heard on The Guilty Feminist podcast.

Pentland Theatre