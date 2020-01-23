About this show

Featuring as part of our home grown season Yorkshire poet Simon Armitage has published ten volumes of poetry, his most recent collections include Tyrannosaurus Rex Versus the Corduroy Kid and Seeing Stars. He has received numerous awards for his poetry including the Sunday Times Author of the Year, one of the first Forward Prizes and a Lannan Award.

By popular demand we welcome back Simon Armitage in January 2020. Reading again from his most recent collection Sandettie Light Vessel Automatic, but this time featuring an Audience Q&A so there will be a chance to ask questions of our new Poet Laureate. Celebrated as