About this show

Travel into a new frequency... We couldn't wait until the second series of our audio dramas, so we're bringing you a four-part Christmas special! Radio Refuge is written and directed by David Erdos and will be released in four parts from the 15th December on our YouTube and Soundcloud channels. When Jo gifts her twin brother John a radio heirloom for their birthday, ghosts from their family's past soon emerge. A gripping, darkly comic four-part audio drama exploring betrayal, regret, and the formidable power of the past.