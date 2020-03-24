About this show

If you are reading this - You're IP address has been identified as belonging to a powerful person. ACCESS GRANTED to the following information: Please accept our invitation to THE AMEXA LAB, where we will be demonstrating our latest Prototype. Are you tired of lobbying governments? Bored of dinners with bumbling, incompetent politicians that cost you hundreds of thousands of pounds? Fed up of pouring huge sums of money into data, political parties or referendum campaigns? Well, have we got a solution for you!

Double Bill with The Happiest Place on Earth