About this show

Peace At Last is gentle adventure story about a daddy bear looking for a quiet place to sleep. Mrs Bear's snoring and the sounds in the house and garden keep him awake, and when he finally gets back into bed and falls asleep, the alarm goes off... but he starts the day with a smile anyway. In Whatever Next, Baby Bear wants to go to the moon! He makes a rocket, finds a space helmet, space boots and picnic supplies and off he goes! He meets an owl on the way who shares his journey, and he's back in time for his bath.