About this show

7000 Rubber Ducks. 7 Seas. 1 Big Adventure. One Duck Down is inspired by a true tale (featured on Blue Planet II) that saw 7000 Rubber Ducks cast adrift in a mighty storm. Jam packed with music, clowning and puppetry and with a set and props which are recycled from the lost and found of rubbish both on land and at sea, join our unlikely but lovable hero Billy as he is swept up on an ocean clear up adventure that would make David Attenborough proud.

Studio