Blue Touch Paper Productions in association with Park Theatre present the UK premiere of Never Not Once By Carey Crim Directed by Katharine Farmer — A poignant new drama about the families we choose and the secrets that can pull them apart. All-American college student Eleanor wants to know who her father is. Her two mums can’t agree. But everything changes when Eleanor’s boyfriend Rob hires a private investigator to find her biological father and the family are forced to confront an unexpected and explosive answer to the question “where do I come from?”. Winner of the 2017 Jane Chambers Playwriting Award and finalist for the 2018 Eugene O’Neill Award. “This play is theatrically satisfying and socially urgent” Jane Chambers Award committee.

