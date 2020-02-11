About this show

Have you ever wondered what goes through a person's head in certain situations? What do you think about during a date? Or the random thoughts that go through your head during sex? What about when someone's mental health is deteriorating? Netflix & Chill follows Ben, a working class chef, whose life spirals out of control after trying to rekindle a relationship with his mum. His work, friendships and love life are all tested as his week goes from bad to worse. Netflix & Chill is a dark comedy that explores mental health, toxic masculinity, what goes through your inner monologue when Netflix & Chilling along with stories of tragic sexual conquests, Magaluf prostitutes, and ejaculating into a bus tray. This show is an in-depth yet entertaining piece tackling male mental health. Mental health is very pressing modern issue with more and more of us being diagnosed with mental health challenges, so Netflix & Chill highlights the pressures men face in modern dating, the toxic world of ?lad culture' and the difficulty men face when it comes to talking about their feelings.

Netflix & Chill is supported by and produced in support of The Mental Health Foundation. We will be holding a collection at each performance to support the excellent work they do.