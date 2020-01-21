About this show

16 year-old Thai's father has left and her mother has turned to drink, but Mustard is still here. He shouldn't be, but he is. Imaginary friends aren't supposed to stay around for this long, especially as Thai is starting to display oddly violent behaviours. Imaginary friends aren't supposed to be visible to their Person's parents, either, but somehow Mustard manages it. However, some unsavoury characters aren't best pleased with Mustard's antics are are ready to teach him a lesson.

Mustard by Kat Sandler is a dark, surreal comedy about friendships, both real and imaginary, and moving on.