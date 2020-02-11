About this show

Drawn from a diverse range of people and voices, expect the unexpected as Chickenshed again presents a uniquely varied programme, demonstrating the versatility of the most simple and yet often complex form. monolog 3 uses the power of the written and spoken word to reveal some comic and tragic truths about living. The nine pieces, selected from a huge number of submissions, shine a light on individual stories and experiences. The subjects of the monologues are hugely varied: a man who reflects on his time in prison, a young woman's train of thought on a journey home, a wife's view of her husband and his passion for fruit, the life and desires of a young woman with cerebral palsy, and what happens when people don't want to laugh at your jokes!