Join The Family Jewels for a full frontal night of comedy, song, and a disarmingly sexy exploration of gendered power. MANdemic: A Drag King Cabaret charts the heady glory days and spectacular decline of planet Earth's men. Journey with us to the year 3019. After centuries of feminist onslaught, the Gender Wars are over, and the epidemic of toxic masculinity has finally been controlled. The internet trolls were right along: men really were under attack. In fact, they've been banned. It may be hard to believe, but the world wasn't always a feminist utopia. As recently as the year 2020, men used to roam the streets free and unshackled. Behold, the 31st Century's last remaining specimens of manhood live and in the flesh, for a revealing snapshot of machismo in its final days.