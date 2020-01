About this show

Olympus is falling. The time of the Gods is almost over. There is one more story left to tell. The greatest story of all. For millennia Hera sat atop Olympus watching and waiting while her family fought, her husband philandered, monsters were made, wars left their mark and stories were unwritten. Hera had been treated as a punch line to Zeus jokes for too long but hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

World Premiere