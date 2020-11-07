About this show

These islands have always been a place of superstition and mystery. Our unique journey will take you on a journey through time to the ancient past. Your mystical journey will take you to some of the most famous locations of earth rites in the world! Our expert experience host will immerse you in the magic of our ancestors so that you can feel the power of the stones at the awesome surroundings of Avebury, a rest and hearty meal at the world's only pub situated within an ancient stone circle before teaching you how to use the ancient skill of dowsing within the rich energy lines of the area. After, your day will reach its pinnacle as you are given access to the Inner Circle of Stonehenge as the evening draws near; an experience few people ever get to experience! Magical, mysterious and miraculous. A unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse yourself in this most precious of world heritage sites.

This event takes place at The Taj Hotel St James, 54 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6AF