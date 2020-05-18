About this show

Liza has enjoyed an extensive and varied career encompassing a broad spectrum of music, comedy and theatre. After training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama she joined Glyndebourne Opera enjoying roles in many of the globally renowned company's leading productions. From Glyndebourne she guested with the D'Oyly Carte and Carl Rosa companies playing the leads in operettas by Offenbach and Gilbert and Sullivan.

Joined by some of the finest musicians in the UK, Liza will entertain audiences with the music of Sinatra, Michel Le Grand, Randy Newman, Stevie Wonder, Judy Collins and a whole host of others. With her unique, emotional connection to lyrics and melody, Liza puts her heart and soul into every song