Start your engines for a fierce, funny, fabulous Drive-In spectacular featuring the hits of Girls Aloud. GALS ALOUD, direct from smash hit sold out seasons across the country, pull into the Drive In for the first ever UK Drive in Drag Show.

Starring CHERYL HOLE from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and a cast of incredible drag performers, see Nadine, Cheryl, Kimberley, Nicola and Sarah reunited as you've never seen them before, in a show packed full of the biggest hits from their classic solo singles, hilarious TV appearances, plus the return of the one and only Javine!

So JUMP into your cars, and join the Gals for a hilarious night unlike any other...

The Drive In - Troubadour Meridian Water

Relive the magic of the great American drive in theatre - a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances. Bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood, The Drive In brings you the iconic drive in experience, with live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers; information on how to tune in will be available on the day. Thanks to a top-of-the-range screen, you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and they’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all the shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

From the latest blockbusters to cult classics, stand-up comedy to live music, The Drive In is this summer’s must-visit London attraction.

Important Info:

The Drive In will open 45 minutes before showtime and all films and events will start at the advertised time.

The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when the attendants scan your tickets,and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2 metre distance from others and you are encouraged to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses.

The entrance to The Drive In is just off the A406, on Harbet Road. Enter our postcode, N18 3QQ, in your navigation system, and you’ll be with us in no time.