About this show

Grandma... What big eyes you have! It's Christmas Eve and Grandma is not feeling too well... luckily, Little Red has a basket of supplies to save the day. Just keep to the path, don't stop to pick the flowers, don't talk to strangers and don't mention Grandma's whiskers. Hiccup Theatre brings you a hilarious and heart-warming new version of the classic story that is all the better to entertain you with! Magical and musical theatre from the team that brought Goldilocks and The Three Bears and The Gingerbread Man.