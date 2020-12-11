About this show

Jack a young boy from a poor family, exchanges the family cow for some magic beans. The beans grow overnight into a huge beanstalk which Jack climbs into the clouds, arriving at a magical land and changing his fortunes!

Follow Jack and climb a beanstalk of gigantic proportions to cloudland in the spectacular family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk. Doomed to sell his trusty cow, join Jack as he fights to save the beautiful Princess, outwit the evil giant and win riches beyond his wildest dreams, and the hand of the girl he loves. Expect laughs, music, special effects, magic beans and bundles of audience participation in this giant of a pantomime!