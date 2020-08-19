About this show

British history is full of barmy people who did nasty things to each other. With blood, battles, murder and mayhem Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain explores stories from Roman, Tudor, Stuart, Georgian, Victorian and WW1 periods and features famous characters such as Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn, Guy Fawkes, Florence Nightingale and General Earl Haig. Enjoy an episode of Roman Mankychef and find out how to impress your guests with roast dormouse; is it easier to lose your heart or head to horrible Henry? Will Parliament escape gunpowder Guy? Take a peak inside Georgian Crime School, dare to dance the Tyburn jig and find out what a baby farmer did.