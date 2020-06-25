About this show

Fun, female, fearless and completely improvised. A supHer group of London's hottest queer improv talent. Hell Yeah! is a night of completely improvised comedy, characters, sketches and storytelling. With no script spontaneity is the only choice and whatever way it goes you are promised a great night out. Starring an all-female cast of powerhouse award-winning/rave reviewed queer performers who in their own right sell out shows, win BAFTA Cymru Awards and are seen/heard on the BBC, Netflix, Amazon Prime, The Soho Theatre, The Boulevard Theatre and The Lyric Hammersmith to name a few.

Part of 96 Festival 2020