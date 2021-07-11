About this show

Over the years the Gipsy Kings, whose members hail from the gypsy settlements in Arles and Montpelier in the south of France, have included singers and guitarists from the Reyes and Baliardo families. The band's vigorous guitar work and passionate vocals are the trademarks of an indigenous musical tradition known as 'rumba flamenca' and recently, for the first time in years, the band recorded without a drum kit, synthesizer, or electric bass, bringing the music closer to its flamenco origins.

Kew the Music.