About this show

Dominic Ferris and Martin Milnes are a unique combination. Dominic is a pianist extraordinaire; Martin has ‘two voices'. Together they combine comedy, music and vocals in a dynamic cocktail of explosive Broadway glamour and fun. "The most exciting musical theatre double act to be discovered in years" (West End Frame), invite you to a fun-packed Christmas variety extravaganza sure to delight the whole family! Expect the unexpected, plus all the seasonal favourites you know and love, in this heart-warming, foot-tapping shindig. They couldn't possibly be planning madcap musical mayhem, merriment and mirth for Riverside Studios... or could they... ?