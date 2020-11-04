About this show

This is not simply a 'food tour' but a journey around the world and understanding and celebration of how the most multicultural area of the most cosmopolitan city came to be. You'll Taste Indian samosas, local oysters with a glass of Bubbly, Ghanian chocolate and "Jewish Beigels or Bagels" (depends on which side of The World you are). No visit to the East End would be complete without some Cockney banter, so you'll learn bit o' rhyming slang when it's time to rest your 'plates of meat'. This is the ultimate cultural journey in London's backyard and carefully curated for every taste! This is simply heaven for foodies, culture vultures, historians and any visitor who wants to understand what really makes London tick; what it was and what it is today. A real epiphany for any visitor to London and an offbeat experience for those looking for something completely different.

This event takes place at - meet at:Shoreditch High Street Station