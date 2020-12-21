About this show

Eddie Izzard invites you to a preview of his solo performance of Charles Dickens' classic epic Great Expectations. A tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge and redemption. Actor, comedian - Eddie's career spans both of these with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV and theatre performances. But few know that it was acting that was Eddie's first love. This preview show offers the chance to see Eddie as he follows in Dickens' footsteps with his live performance of the master storyteller's much-loved classic.