About this show

A young adult comedy-drama following the re-education of British-born troublemaker, Samuel Adjei, in a Ghanaian boarding school. The show will be, in the broader sense, a serialised teen odyssey, set within the closed-off microcosm of West-African boarding school life, and a brave new world concept made to promote Ghanaian culture away from generic Africana. At its core, this is a cultural migration; a fish-out-of-water story stemming from an outsider's identity crisis inside the Ghana educational ethos - where the school day begins before sunrise and ends after 9pm, and only after students have finished their homework (assuming chores have been completed too).