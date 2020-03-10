About this show

The future should look bright for Joe. He loves his wife Angela, and they're expecting their first baby. However, as he awaits the delivery in the maternity ward, Joe's deeply troubled character emerges. He's haunted by events he experienced, and participated in, during a brutal war. Can a severely damaged paratrooper ever become a loving dad? What could possibly save his soul? No one realises how deep the gutter is until they have to climb out of it. Delivery is a journey to the edge of oblivion, that travels a road lined with humour, humanity and hope. A life-affirming comedy-drama featuring depressed fruit flies and existential sheep.