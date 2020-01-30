About this show

Let's start... at the end. Bob and Bernard have only two things in common: they're both dying... and they're not going down without a fight. So, with a bottle of Bollinger and the keys to Bernard's Bentley in hand, they decide to hit the road, and take on one final, death-defying adventure. But when time really does start to run out, can Bob and Bernard accept the inevitable? Can their growing friendship make the difference? And by seeing the end in sight, can they truly value living?

Funny and poignant in equal measure, Dead Good is the hotly anticipated new production from full mask maestros, Vamos Theatre. Created in collaboration with palliative care patients and specialists, it's a gloriously witty, wordless theatre show about the ultimate shared experience.

Part of the London International Mime Festival. (LIMF)