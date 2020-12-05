About this show

Oh yes, it is!

This Winter, KidZania London’s Theatre in collaboration with Louis Rayneau Productions are proud to present their very own Pantomime! With an incredible professional cast and creative direct from London’s West End, this 40-minute production of Cinderella is the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes and perfect for a dose of family fun!

Follow this classic rags-to-riches storyline and cheer along Cinderella and her hilarious friend Buttons as they outwit her wicked stepsisters and search for love at Prince Charming’s royal ball – but watch out for that clock turning midnight!

Filmed at KidZania London earlier this year and featuring songs from top chart hits and well-loved musicals, this traditional winter treat will be available to watch as part of KidZania’s Secret Christmas package, where the show will be screened in the KidZania Theatre!

In a bid to support the arts community whilst many performing arts venues have remained closed throughout 2020, KidZania London is proud to work with an exquisite cast of West End Performers, directors, choreographers and musicians on the creation of this project.