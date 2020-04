About this show

Neil Sands and his brilliant west end cast are back with their 2020 Christmas production which has been described as "like a sparkly Christmas card come to life" It is a truly spectacular mix of over 60 of your favourite Christmas songs and carols, 40 stunning costume changes, lots of good old fashioned festive fun, and a unique atmosphere that will warm your heart on the coldest winters day, taking you back to a time when Christmas really was the most wonderful time of the year.