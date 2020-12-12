About this show

Over three nights, actors narrate delightful tales of terror.

We all want that ‘chill factor' during the winter months - and we don't mean the cold breath of a further lockdown. Ghosts and ghouls have been busy haunting our theatre in the run-up to Questors' annual Ghost Stories for Christmas. The un-dead go live on our Playhouse Stage this December. After the sell-out success of Horror Stories for Hallowe'en, we're bringing you more spine-chilling tales to leave you well and truly spooked. Runs for only four performances with reduced seating, so get your tickets before they disappear into thin air. But while we will be carefully limiting numbers in our Judi Dench Playhouse, we can't promise those ghosts won't be hiding in the stalls. Are you feeling b-b-brave enough?