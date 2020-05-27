About this show

Tara Finney Productions in association with Park Theatre present Burkas and Bacon Butties By Shamia Chalabi & Sarah Henley — Meet Ashraf – an Egyptian, Muslim, taxi driver – and Shazia, his half Egyptian, half Wigan daughter… who is more interested in last call at the bar than the call to prayer. Following Ashraf’s trusty taxi, we witness Wigan at its finest – fancy-dress bingo, driving lessons, exwives, meddling uncles, hot sauce and plenty of bad karaoke. Full of heart, this VAULT Festival sell-out show, based on Chalabi’s real life experiences, will make you laugh and cry as it juggles Allah and Aldi, mosques and mojitos and of course – burkas and bacon butties. This production is generously supported by Arts Council England.