You are going behind the scenes of the world's most successful movie franchise…and playing the leading role! This incredible experience makes the dreams of every James Bond fan come true, including a splash of original Floris and his preferred tipple of a Vespa at one of Ian Flemming's favourite London hotel bars. As you immerse yourself into the cloak and dagger world of espionage, you'll pick-up some handy counter surveillance skills too. It wouldn't be a day in the life of Bond without a visit to ‘Q', so you'll also have a session booked at our select London gun club for some target practice using the preferred 007 weapons, such as the Walter PPK. During this exhilarating day you will learn the real stories behind the world of 007, as we take you through the London scenes where Bond was born and immortalised in celluloid. This experience is perfect for adventurers, thrill-seekers and makes a unique gift for fans of James Bond 007.

This event takes place at The Taj Hotel St James, 54 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6AF