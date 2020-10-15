About this show

Every Thursday the Palace welcomes the finest stand up talent ready to deliver the laughs in extra large servings. Featuring a line-up of special guests expect a full night of rolling top-notch comedy. The opening show is headlined by national treasure Al Murray and his alter-ego The Pub Landlord. For over 20 years Al has filled arenas around the world, won numerous accolades including the Perrier Award and hosted an array of TV series and specials. A true great of the UK comedy scene, Al will be joined by a full supporting line-up of comics ready to raise the Palace roof.

The West Hall