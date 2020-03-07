London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
The play revisits the lives of Audrey Prozorov, first seen in Chekhov's 'The Three Sisters', and Sonya Serebriakova, from his 'Uncle Vanya'. Afterplay takes place 20 years on and set in a run-down cafe in Moscow in the early 1920s at night-time.