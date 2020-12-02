About this show

Dickens's original story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come.

From the intrepid team who brought the recent critically acclaimed production of Hamlet to the streets of Rotherhithe comes an enchanting pocket-sized retelling of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Discover, or fall in love again, with Charles Dickens' classic story of how an old miser is taught the joy of Christmas by three festive ghosts in Victorian London. Stuffed with gorgeous Christmas tunes, comedy and drama for all ages this magical 60 minute musical will be performed under Covid-safe conditions, in the newly heated and covered garden of the historic Brunel pub, Rotherhithe.

This event takes place The Brunel Pub, 47 Swan Road, London SE16 4JN