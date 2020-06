About this show

London is a graveyard. Once-packed streets are deserted. Shops empty. An eerie silence reigns. Bike courier Jim (Murphy) awakes from a coma, then flees to Manchester with survivors Harris and Gleeson. There, Christopher Eccleston s army squad is fighting the man-made virus that turns people into killer zombies... If you're a zombie aficionado it may all prove too familiar, but be prepared for jumps. You'll be scared to (living) death.