Come and celebrate Christmas with London Concertante, the UK's leading chamber orchestra, as we perform our Viennese Christmas Spectacular. Enjoy wonderful Viennese music and some of the best waltzes ever-written, which of course features the Blue Danube Waltz written by the “King of Waltzes”, Johann Strauss II. Other works include Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty Waltz and Nutcracker Suite as well as Brahms' Hungarian Dance No. 5.